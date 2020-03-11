Good Day NWA: Artists Shabana Kauser & Angela Teeter

This month the contributions of women are being celebrated worldwide. Here in Northwest Arkansas, there’s an event happening in Rogers putting women artists at the forefront in various pop-up locations.

Watch as artists Angela Teeter and Shabana Kauser stop by Good Day NWA with all the details.

Art on the Bricks Art Walk

  • Thursday, March 12
  • 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Studio 300
  • 300 North 2nd St.
  • Rogers

For more informatoni on Art on the Bricks, click here. For further information on when and where you can meet Shabana & Angela, click here.

