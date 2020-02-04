Good Day NWA: Arts Center of the Ozarks Presents “Into the Woods”

The latest production at Art Center of the Ozarks, is set to take audiences over the river and ‘Into the Woods’. Bringing everyone’s favorite storybook characters together in one story production for a timeless modern classic.

Actors Shane Sturdivant and Shiloh Jones stopped by Good Day NWA to give viewers a sneak peek of what audiences can expect during the performance.

“Into the Woods’”

Arts Center of the Ozarks

Springdale

February 7 – 9 various showtimes

February 14 – 16 various showtimes

For tickets and info, click here.