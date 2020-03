If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you can check out the Arts Center of the Ozark’s latest production. “See How They Run” is a comedy that is sure to have everyone laughing.

Watch as Alaina, Miranda, & Jacob stop by Good Day NWA to chat about what audiences should expect from this show.

ACO Presents “See How They Run”

March 13 – 15

Showtimes Vary

Arts Center of the Ozarks

Springdale

Tickets: $10 – $25

For tickets and information, click here.