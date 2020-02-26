Good Day NWA: Arts Live Theatre Presents “Holes”

The actions of your past can influence the future. That’s one of the themes explored in the beloved book “Holes.” You have the chance to see the book come to life on stage at Arts Live Theatre.

Watch as Mark Landon Smith, John Laing and Leo Trecanao stop by Good Day NWA with details on what you can expect at the show. Plus, Leo & John give us a taste of the show by performing a short scene.

“Holes”

Thursday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 29 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 at 2:00 p.m.

Arts Live Theatre, Fayetteville

Limited Tickets Remaining

For more information on this production of “Holes” or to get involved with Arts Live Theatre, click here.