Good Day NWA: Arts Live Theatre Presents Plain Kate

You may have heard of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew.” Arts Live Theatre is putting a fun modern twist on this classic tale.

Watch as the director of “Plain Kate,” Jennifer Nesbitt, and members of the cast join Good Day NWA with details. Plus, actors Amaya Gray-Williams, Fiona Gray-Williams, and Abigail Jones perform a short scene from this original play written by Jules Taylor.

Plain Kate

August 22 – August 25

Thursday & Friday: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 2:00 p.m.

Arts Live Theatre

818 N. Sang Ave. Fayetteville

For more information about Arts Live Theatre and “Plain Kate,” click here.