 

Good Day NWA: Arts Live Theatre Presents The Monster Hunters

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville is getting into the Fall season with a monster, ghost, goblin, demon, dragon, and an evil-wizard hunters club.

Watch as Arts Live Theatre’s Education Director, Jules Taylor and cast members Miles Batson & Haleigh Staley drop by Good Day NWA with information about “The Monster Hunters.” Plus, Miles & Haleigh perform a scene from the play.

The Monster Hunters

  • Arts Live Theatre – 818 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville
  • September 26 – 28 at 7:00 p.m.
  • September 28 & 29 at 2:00 p.m.
  • One Hour Run Time.

For tickets and information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss