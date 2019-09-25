Good Day NWA: Arts Live Theatre Presents The Monster Hunters

Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville is getting into the Fall season with a monster, ghost, goblin, demon, dragon, and an evil-wizard hunters club.

Watch as Arts Live Theatre’s Education Director, Jules Taylor and cast members Miles Batson & Haleigh Staley drop by Good Day NWA with information about “The Monster Hunters.” Plus, Miles & Haleigh perform a scene from the play.

The Monster Hunters

Arts Live Theatre – 818 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville

September 26 – 28 at 7:00 p.m.

September 28 & 29 at 2:00 p.m.

One Hour Run Time.

For tickets and information, click here.