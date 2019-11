We’re not in Kansas anymore! Arts Live Theatre’s production of the beloved musical, “The Wizard of Oz” opens this week at Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale.

Watch as Mark Landon Smith gives us the details. Plus, we enjoy a special performance by Dorothy herself, Kayleigh Calaway

Arts Live Theatre’s “The Wizard of Oz”

November 7, 8, 9 at 7:00 p.m.

November 9 & 10 at 2:00 p.m.

At Arts Center of the Ozarks – Springdale

For tickets and information, click here.