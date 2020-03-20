Good Day NWA: At-Home Entertainment Delivered Virtually

It’s time to take a look at today’s trending stories. Check out Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

From movies that just hit theaters (right before theaters closed) to musicians suddenly without live audiences, entertainers are reaching people where they live…literally. Watch as our David Daniel has the latest in the Hollywood Minute.

With people staying home, and cinemas closed, the term “home theater” takes on a whole new meaning. Watch as we take a look at some of the biggest movies available to you while you’re “social distancing.”

“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” leads the charge of movies from theaters to home viewing. It’s now available for digital purchase, on such sites as iTunes and Amazon. The conclusion of the saga hits Blu-Ray and DVD March 31. There’s no word yet on a streaming date.