As homeschooling is well underway, and kids of all ages are homebound, parents across the country are looking for ways to keep kids active, engaged in learning and simply entertained during this time.

Watch as we’re joined by toy industry expert Elizabeth Werner via satellite to share some great ideas on how to do just that. She tells us about ideas for young learners, family activities and ideas for people of all ages.

