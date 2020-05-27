Good Day NWA: Author J.K. Rowling Needs Your Help

Watch as we take a look at some trending stories. Let’s get into our “Hot Topics.”

Imagine your finger nails smelling like your favorite snack. It’s a reality through a new food-scented nail polish collection. It’s sinful colors’ ‘Sweet & Salty Collection.’ The scented polish comes in sweet scents: chocolate cake, cookies and cream and donut even. It also comes in salty scents: cheese puff, pizza party, and taco Tuesday. You can find the collection exclusively at Walmart with a price tag of just $3 each, you can try them all!

A new streaming app is joining a crowded lineup as HBO Max launches today. Warner Media’s streaming service includes HBO titles like “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld” as well as classic television like “Friends” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The platform also includes original programming, like “Love Life” starring Anna Kendrick and “Looney Tunes Cartoons.” The service is $15/month.

Young readers can help Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling with a new project. It’s called the “Ickabog” and you can read it for free on ickabog.com. The book will be published over the next 7 weeks, a chapter or more at a time. Rowling is hoping children will send her their drawings of what the Ickabog looks like. When the book is published in November. She wants her publishers to pick the best submitted artwork to tell the story. Proceeds from the book’s sale will benefit Covid-19 relief efforts.