Good Day NWA: Baby Chef Goes Viral

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses trending stories in “Hot Topics.”

A one-year-old is cooking up a worldwide fan base, thanks to his skills in the kitchen. Meet Chef Kobe. His joy for cooking has earned him more than a million followers on social media. His fan list includes celebrities like famous chef and TV show host Rachel Ray. Fame isn’t going to his adorable head and neither is all that camera time. Kobe’s parents say they got the idea after they started recording videos of Kobe trying new foods to share with family and friends.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister appeared unshakable when an earthquake hit as she was being interviewed on live TV. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was speaking from the New Zealand Parliament complex in Wellington, known as the “Beehive.” When the magnitude 5.6 quake rattled the building. There were no reports of major damage or injuries. New Zealand sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and is sometimes called the “Shaky Isles” for its frequent quakes.