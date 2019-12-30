Good Day NWA: Baby Yoda Cat

Here are some stories that are trending on social media for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ is keeping its spot on top of the weekend box office. The conclusion to the Star Wars saga started by George Lucas in 1977 brought in $72 million and has generated $725 million globally after less than 2 weeks in theaters. ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ coming in hot at 2nd place over the weekend with more than $35 million. And in 3rd, was virtual tie between ‘Little Women’ & ‘Frozen 2’ with $16.5million.

Actor Zac Efron is speaking out after reportedly being hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection. According to the Australian news outlet The Sunday Telegraph, Efron was filming a new show when he contracted ‘typhoid’ or a similar infection. He was then airlifted to a hospital in Brisbane, Australia. On social media, efron said he bounced back quick and finished filming his show, ironically called ‘Killing Zac Efron.’ The actor also thanked fans and says he is now home for the holidays with friends and family.

Looking for a furever home, she is. Take a look at this rescue cat getting alot of attention for her resemblance to “Baby Yoda.” “Joy” the cat was found by humane society volunteer in North Carolina on December 15th with a large neck wound. Vets do not believe it was caused by a lightsaber battle. Instead, it was likely the result of an animal attack or an accident. She’s been receiving treatments for a number of illnesses, including a respiratory infection and intestinal parasites. She’s being fostered by an animal hospital worker until she’s ready for purrr-fect home. You follow her on her facebook page: ‘Baby Yoda Cat.’

So you remember the Peloton ad that was receiving backlash? Well, the so called Peloton husband is back at it again! This time gifting his real life girlfriend the pricey fitness bike. Sean Hunter, the actor from the viral commercial posted on twitter “Here’s hoping this goes over better the second time.” The ad documenting the wife’s year-long fitness journey did not go over well on social media. Critics made fun of the ad, while others said it was sexist and peddled a negative body image. Peloton said people misinterpreted the message behind it.