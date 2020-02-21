Good Day NWA: Baby Yoda Merch, Arrived it Has!

Here’s a look at the trending stories for Friday, February 21.

Kicking things off with an interesting new product. You know that feeling when you come home and your whole house smells like something delicious is being cooked up in the kitchen? Well, now you can experience the scent of melted cheese, grilled hamburger, and baked bread with the just the light of a match. McDonald’s introducing the quarter-pounder scented pack of candles features bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and beef votives. You can burn them individually or all at once for the ultimate aroma experience.

Rejoice, “Star Wars” fans the wait is over to get your hands on “Baby Yoda” toys. Disney revealed several new products in the form of the adorable baby alien called “The Child.” They include action figures, plush dolls, Lego sets, board games, and even an animatronic Baby Yoda that moves, blinks and giggles. All this merch will fill a void that’s been lingering since “The Mandalorian” debuted on Disney+ in November. The toys are now available for pre-order on Disney’s website.