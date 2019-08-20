Good Day NWA: Back-to-School Safety with Caddell Reynolds

Believe it or not it is already back-to-school time. Did you know that school buses are one of the safest forms of transportation on the road today? In fact, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, riding a bus to school is 13 times safer than riding in a passenger vehicle and 10 times safer than walking to school. Take extra precautions in school zones and neighborhood areas where children and teenagers might be riding and driving.

Watch as Ray Schlegel from Caddell Reynolds visits with Jaclyn & Jason about how we can keep our kids safe as they walk and ride to school. More information about safe driving can be accessed by clicking here.

What are the laws regarding school buses in Arkansas?

It is illegal in Arkansas to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or drop off children, this includes traffic travelling in the opposite direction as well.

Never pass a bus from behind – or from either direction if you’re on an undivided road – if it is stopped to load or unload children

If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop

The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus

Be alert, children often are unpredictable, and they tend to ignore hazards and take risks

What are you required to do in a school zone?

When children are on or around school property, school zones require you to obey the posted 25mph or slower speed limit, regardless of the day of week or time of day.

For example, if it’s a Friday night at 10pm and you are in a school zone when kids are present (maybe a football game just ended), you are still required to adjust your speed to obey the slower school zone speed limit.

When you slow down for pedestrians, you not only make yourself a safer driver, but you also help other drivers who may not see the obstacles you do.

When pedestrians see you slowing down, their natural intuition will kick in and they too will slow down to see what potential hazard may lie ahead.

Watch out for school crossing guards and obey their signals.

For Children and Students:

Always walk inside of the crosswalk

Wait for the go-ahead from the crossing guard, if present

Never ride your bike in the middle of the street

