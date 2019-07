It’s hard to believe that it’s already time to start planning for your kids to go back to school! That means it’s time to start shopping. While most parents are focused on supply lists and sales, kids are dreaming up their perfect back-to-school outfits. If all of the shopping seems like an overwhelming task, we’ve got some help.

Lifestyle expert & mom Kia Malone joins Good Day NWA with tips to help out with back to school shopping.