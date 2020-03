Let's take a look at how you can stay involved in the community and ideas for activities to do as a family. That's what's Happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

If you are or know of a family in need of food during this time, the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas wants to help. They are distributing food such as vegetables, fruits and snacks at their Rogers, Springdale & Fayetteville Salvation Army locations every Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. or while supplies last. Organizers say they will be updating their Facebook frequently to let folks know when they have run out of food. For more information, click here.