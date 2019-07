Some dogs live a “ruff” life. That’s why there’s an event bringing together dog owners & dog lovers in addition to some pups looking for their “fur” ever home.

Watch as Jerra Nalley joins Good Day NWA to talk about the 2nd Annual Bark Bash event.

Bark Bash 2019

Saturday, July 13

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m..

Fayetteville Town Center

Free Event

Pet friendly crafts, vendors

Adoptable dogs in attendance

For additional information about Bark Bash 2019, click here.