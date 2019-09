The weekend is going to the dogs! You’re invited to a barking good time in Downtown Bentonville.

Chef Matt McClure and Clayton Morgan join Good Day NWA with details on Barks, Booze & BBQ.

Barks, Booze & BBQ

Saturday, September 14

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Hive, Bentonville

Tickets: $20

BBQ Buffet, Art, On-Site Adoptions

For information on the Humane Society for Animals, click here. For additional details on Barks, Booze & BBQ, click here.