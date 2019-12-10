Breaking News
Funeral arrangements for Officer Stephen Carr announced

Good Day NWA: Be a Santa to a Senior

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You can bring comfort and joy this holiday season to seniors in our community.

Watch as Carey Lingenfelter from Home Instead Senior Care of NWA joins Jason & Jaclyn with details on how you can be a Santa to a Senior.

Be a Santa to a Senior Tree Locations

  • Avenir Memory Care at Fayetteville
  • Concordia Bella Vista
  • Frisco Station Mall Rogers
  • Home Instead Senior Care

Be a Santa to a Senior

  • Wrapping Party:
  • December 11
  • Frisco Station Mall, Rogers
  • Gift Delivery Happens: Dec. 16 – Dec. 20

For more information on how you can get involved and Be a Santa to a Senior, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss