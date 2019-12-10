Good Day NWA: Be a Santa to a Senior

You can bring comfort and joy this holiday season to seniors in our community.
Watch as Carey Lingenfelter from Home Instead Senior Care of NWA joins Jason & Jaclyn with details on how you can be a Santa to a Senior.
Be a Santa to a Senior Tree Locations
- Avenir Memory Care at Fayetteville
- Concordia Bella Vista
- Frisco Station Mall Rogers
- Home Instead Senior Care
Be a Santa to a Senior
- Wrapping Party:
- December 11
- Frisco Station Mall, Rogers
- Gift Delivery Happens: Dec. 16 – Dec. 20
For more information on how you can get involved and Be a Santa to a Senior, click here.