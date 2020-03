Our friends and neighbors lives are being affected in unimaginable ways during the Covid-19 Crisis.

If you’re looking for resources for you and your family, there’s a food drive going on. Watch as Bret Raymond, organizer of the NWA Be Neighborly Food Drive, joins Good Day NWA with the details.

Easy Ways to Donate:

Text GIVEFOOD to 474747

Venmo Your Donation @thepackshack

For more information on the food drive, click here. For additional details on The Pack Shack (501c3), click here.