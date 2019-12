Beer & Hymns brings people together to raise our glasses, raise our voices, and raise funds for charitable organizations.

Watch as Ken & Casey Weatherford join Jason & Jaclyn and chat about the vision of how their organization supports other non-profits in our region. Plus, they have details on their upcoming event, Beer & Carols, which is raising money to support the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.

