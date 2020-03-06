Good Day NWA: Beer & Hymns Have the “Luck of the Irish”

It’s the merry month of March and we hope you’re feeling lucky. It is time to celebrate the music of Ireland. From U2 to some of the best pub tunes of all time, you can sing the night away with Beer & Hymns.

Watch as Ken Weatherford tells us how much money Beer & Hymns raised for local charity in the month of February. And, he fills us in on when you can see them perform in March.

Beer & Hymns – Luck of the Irish

Sunday, March 8

5:00 p.m. Bike Rack Brewing Co. – Bentonville

Sunday, March 15

5:00 p.m. Tontitown Winery

Both Events Benefit the Arkansas Support Network

You can learn more about Beer & Hymns by clicking HERE.