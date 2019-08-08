Good Day NWA: Beer & Hymns

Woodstock was 3 days of peace and music and turned out to be one of the most iconic festivals of all time.

Ken Weatherford from Beer & Hymns joins Good Day NWA with details on how they are paying homage to Woodstock. Plus, they have details on where you can see them play this month.

Upcoming Gigs

Sunday, August 11 – 5:00 p.m. Bike Rack Bentonville

Thursday, August 15 – 6:00 p.m. Bike Rack Springdale

Sunday, August 18 – 5:00 p.m. Tontitown Winery

For more information about Beer & Hymns, click here.

This segment is sponsored by Meteor Guitar Gallery. Visit their website here.