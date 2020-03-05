Good Day NWA: Bella Vista Business Association

Local businesses are the heart of our community. If you have a business or you’re passionate about shopping local, there’s an event happening where you can support business owners and the community.

Watch as Jason and Jaclyn talk to Trisha Ayers with the Bella Vista Business Association on the exciting things happening in the city.

Business owners are invited to join the Bella Vista Business Association Fair happening Thursday, March 19 from 9:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. at Riordan Hall. Booth spaces are still available for $75, however, you must be a member of the BVBA in order to setup. For details on the fair and joining the association, click here.