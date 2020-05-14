Good Day NWA: Benton County Master Gardeners to Hold Plant Sale

Spring is a great time to get outside and freshen up your yard with plants and flowers, but where do you start?

Joining us is Jennifer Knoke from the Master Gardeners of Benton Co. with tips on what you can plant now as well as details on a plant sale happening the on May 15 & 16.

Master Gardners of Benton Co. – Plant Sale

Friday, May 15 & Saturday, May 16

Shop From Your Car

Must Wear Masks at All Times

Social Distancing Will Be In Effect

Offering Contact-less Payment

For more information on the plant sale, click here.