Good Day NWA: Benton County Roller Derby

Good Day NWA rolls along with the help from a few special friends.
Watch as DanHella, Hollie Grail & Tormenta of the Benton County Roller Derby join Good Day NWA to fill us in on their upcoming events.
Heroes vs. Villains Derby Mash Up
- Saturday, Sept. 21
- 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Roller City
- Springdale
- Tickets: $10
- Skater Sign Up: $10
New Skater Boot Camp
- Monday, Sept. 23
- 8:30 p.m. -10:30 p.m.
- Roller City
- Springdale
- Meet & Greet with Roller Derby Members
For more information about the Benton County Roller Derby, click here.