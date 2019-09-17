Good Day NWA: Benton County Roller Derby

Good Day NWA rolls along with the help from a few special friends.

Watch as DanHella, Hollie Grail & Tormenta of the Benton County Roller Derby join Good Day NWA to fill us in on their upcoming events.

Heroes vs. Villains Derby Mash Up

  • Saturday, Sept. 21
  • 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
  • Roller City
  • Springdale
  • Tickets: $10
  • Skater Sign Up: $10

New Skater Boot Camp

  • Monday, Sept. 23
  • 8:30 p.m. -10:30 p.m.
  • Roller City
  • Springdale
  • Meet & Greet with Roller Derby Members

For more information about the Benton County Roller Derby, click here.

