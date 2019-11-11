Closings
There are currently 15 active closings. Click for more details.

Good Day NWA: Bentonville Follies Presents Drag Bingo

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

What do you get when you bring together the classic game of bingo, drag queens and a non profit? Answer: a night you won’t forget.

Watch as Jason Miller & Joseph Farmer join Good Day NWA to talk about Bentonville Follies event “Drag Bingo” and how it supports Arkansas Public Theatre. Plus, find out who wins our game of Bingo!

Bentonville Follies Drag Bingo

  • Saturday, November 16
  • 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Arkansas Public Theatre, Rogers
  • Tickets: $20 In Advance / $25 At The Door

For more information about this event, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories