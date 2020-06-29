Good Day NWA: Beyoncé Announces Visual Album “Black is King”

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories in this Hot Topics segment.

Beyoncé announced she’s teaming up with Disney+ for her visual album Black is King. She unveiled a new teaser trailer for the upcoming film, which she wrote, directed and produced. Black is King is based on music from her album, The Lion King: The Gift and debuts July 31 on Disney+.

Aside from major performance awards, The annual BET Awards marked its 20th Anniversary as well as the 40th Anniversary of BET. Former First Lady Michelle Obama presented Beyoncé with the Humanitarian Award. In her acceptance speech, Beyoncéencouraged viewers to vote. Another highlight from the evening, 12 year-old Keedron Bryant who opened the show by singing his song “I Just Wanna Live”, which helped him earn a record deal. Other performances including Jennifer Hudson covering an Aretha Franklin song, plus Wayne Brady & Alicia Keys. NBA icon Kobe Bryant was also honored.

Kanye West is teaming up with the GAP brand to launch a new, affordable clothing line.West will bring his Yeezy designs to gap stores through the new partnership. GAP said it is a full-circle moment for the music artist and entrepreneur as he worked at a GAP store when he was a teen growing up in Chicago. The Yeezy GAP line, expected in early 2021, will offer apparel for men, women, & children at accessible price points. As of April 2020, Kanye West’s Yeezy brand was valued at $2.9 billion.

Starting today, you can now eat Shaq’s favorite pizza. It’s called the “Shaq-a-Roni,” available for a limited time at Papa John’s. The 16 inch extra large pie has 66 pieces of pepperoni. Shaquille O’Neal says he can eat one in a single sitting. $1 from the sale of each pizza will go to a foundation that supports communities. The goal is to support equality, fairness, respect and opportunity for all. Papa John’s says the big man has made a huge impact in the past year since he became an ambassador for the brand.