Good Day NWA: Beyoncé Has a New Holiday Line

Jaclyn & Jason discuss a few trending stories on Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics.

Monday, December 2 is big shopping day to get you ready for Christmas. It’s Cyber Monday. There are a few things you can do to protect your sensitive information while shopping online. Change your password. Hackers are often able to access accounts because people use the same password for everything. Lookout for fake web sites. Double check the web name and make sure it’s spelled correctly. Also, be wary of emails advertising deals. Don’t open links because they can lead to fake sites.

Let’s take a look at what movies gobbled up the most sales during Thanksgiving. Disney’s “Frozen 2” is now the highest-grossing movie ever for the Thanksgiving-weekend box office. The sequel to the 2013 animated hit set the record bringing in more than $123-million over the five day holiday weekend. The previous record was held by “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” which made $109-million in 2013. In the #2 spot “Knives Out,” a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect staring Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield & Don Johnson to name a few. The film came in at $27-million over the weekend. “Ford V Ferrari” was 3rd earning over $13-million. That film stars Christain Bale and Matt Damon.

If you haven’t started decorating for the holidays, here’s some inspiration. Take a look at the White House is all decked out. First Lady Melania Trump tweeted out this video showing off the decorations inside the executive mansion. This year’s theme is “The Spirit of America.” It’s a simple white color scheme. One ornament made of scrabble pieces spells out Be Best.” Mrs. Trump says she is “excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the Christmas season!”

The holiday season is off to a great start for the Bey-Hive as singer-songwriter Beyoncé releases a new collection, the 2019 Shop Beyonce Holiday Line. It includes gifts items, clothing, and accessories. Plus holiday-specific merchandise like ornaments and wrapping paper. This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has released a mini-collection. In February 2018, she released a limited edition line with a Valentine’s Day Theme.