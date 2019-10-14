Good Day NWA: Big Brothers Big Sisters of NWA

You can change the lives of kids in Northwest Arkansas with the help of Big Brothers Big Sisters of NWA.

Watch as Executive Director, Tami Shaver joins Good Day NWA with details on how you can get involved.

BBBS provides mentorships to children to change their lives for the better. Currently, there are several “littles” waiting on “bigs” in NWA.

You can also participate in a site-based program in Fayetteville at 3 local schools: Washington, Owl Creek and Leverett where volunteers can meet their little for an hour each week over the child’s lunch break.

If you and your family are interested in volunteering, you can click here and also participate in the orientations below:

· Tuesday, October 15th at 6 PM at our Fayetteville Office

· Saturday, October 19th at 10 AM at the Siloam Springs Public Library

· Tuesday, October 22nd at 5:30 PM at the Bentonville Public Library