Good Day NWA: Bike Eureka, Black Bass Lake City Park

Black Bass Lake City Park is a facility completed by the Eureka Springs Park and Recreation Commission. From humble beginnings as a lumber source and spring water gathering location this area has long contributed to Eureka’s progress and well being.

Eureka Springs has over 66 springs. You can easily walk to 15 of the prominent ones. Eureka Springs was founded on the springs and is often referred to as “the city that water built”. Originally Native Americans and later settlers to the area believed that the spring waters had healing properties. A while no longer used for that purpose, travelers today still marvel at the beauty and peace that the springs emanate.

