Good Day NWA: Bike Eureka, Lake Leatherwood City Park

Watch as Good Day NWA’s Jason Suel and his family hit the trails this week and take you to Lake Leatherwood City Park in Eureka Springs. Check out this overview of the some of the amenities that the park has to offer.

While Lake Leatherwood’s 1600 acres currently hold 20 miles of beautiful trails, the potential for additional trails is huge. The map below shows conceptual trail routes in purple, that would roughly double the trail mileage. These new trails will include something for everyone from beginner to advanced!