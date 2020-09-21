Good Day NWA: Bike Safety During “Bike to Work Week”

You’re likely to see more people heading to work on two wheels from September 21 to 27 because it’s 2020 “Bike to Work Week.” That makes this the perfect time to talk about the importance of bike safety.

Watch as Good Day NWA’s Jason Suel meets up with Arkansas Good Roads Foundation Executive Director Joe Quinn on the Razorback Regional Greenway to talk about Bike to Work Week, bike safety, and our booming Northwest Arkansas cycling culture.

