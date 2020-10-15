Good Day NWA: Billboard Music Awards Recap

Watch as Good Day NWA takes a moment to explore some Hot Topics!

Dunkin’ is putting some spice into its Spooktacular Halloween lineup. The chain has baked up one of the most surprising treats ever: The Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut. This new treat is topped with strawberry flavored icing with a blend of cayenne and ghost pepper, and finished with red sanding sugar. You can also celebrate with the Halloween DIY donut decorating kit, and the return of the creepy-crawly spider donut.

They were delayed 6 months because of the Coronavirus, but the Billboard Music Awards finally happened Wednesday night, October 14. No in-person audience for the show, but plenty of performances… and awards. Watch as our Mark Barger has a recap.

