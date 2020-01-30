Good Day NWA: Billie Eilish to Perform at Oscars

Watch as Jaclyn and Jason chat about some trending stories in “Hot Topics.”

The fried chicken chain Popeyes released a line of new employee uniforms this week. Some have pointed out its similarities with a new line from Beyonce’s clothing line, Ivy Park. Both highlight the same color scheme: maroon & orange. Popeyes calls its line “That Look from Popeyes.” It’s a play on the chain’s slogan, “love that chicken from popeyes.” Enthusiasts can buy its selection of jackets, shirts, hats and hoodies at thatlookfrompopeyes.com. Beyonce’s Ivy Park Line New Collaboration with Adidas was released earlier this month.

2020 is off to a great start for singer Billie Eilish. The 18 year-old will be performing at the Oscars. She’s fresh off her Grammy’s sweep where she made history becoming the youngest solo performer to ever win Album of the Year. Eilish also took home Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Also in January, she became the youngest artist to write and perform a James Bond theme song.

Microsoft is using this year’s Super Bowl to inspire the next generation of game changers. The technology company is highlighting Kate Sowers who will be making history as the first woman to ever coach in the Super Bowl. Microsoft also launched a 30 second ad for surface earlier this month showing Sowers using a Surface while coaching. The device is the “official laptop” of the NFL.