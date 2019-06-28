Good Day NWA: Bite Onsite at the LPGA

If you missed Bite NW Arkansas, you’ve got one more opportunity to participate in some delicious food while you’re at the Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P & G.

Sample dishes from some of the best restaurants, chefs and brands NW Arkansas has to offer while enjoying a unique atmosphere at “Bite Onsite.”

Featured restaurant participants include Local Lime, Levi’s Gastrolounge & Lowbar and Onyx Coffee.

Watch as we visit with Chris McMillan from Big Orange and Taylor Todd from Local Lime about what you can expect at “Bite Onsite” this year.

The festival will be located in Hub479 on the 17th Hole, providing spectators a view of the tournament’s signature hole as well as Hole #18. Tickets are $20. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.