Good Day NWA: BITE Restaurant Week – Apple Seeds

BITE Restaurant Week is week-long event will celebrate and showcase the local culinary community. Throughout the week, there will be special offers and discounts at participating establishments.

One of those establishments is Apple Seeds in Fayetteville who is thrilled to be participating in the event which is supported in part by General Mills.

Watch as Good Day NWA is joined by Chef Becky Miller as she shares a couple of recipes you can recreate at home using General Mills products.

For educators, Apple Seeds has turned their in-person programming into virtual classrooms that will be available starting August 31. They have 3rd and 4th grade classrooms that consist of videos and worksheets that engage students according to their grade level standards.

For a unique culinary experience, you are invited to participate in the fall fundraising dinner ‘An Evening From the Farm’ which will take place on September 19. You can learn more about it on the Apple Seeds website or through their social media site.

Apple Seeds – Sweet Potato Pizza (photo provided by Joy and Light Photography)