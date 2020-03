In an effort to minimize the spread germs, many folks are staying home and limiting trips outside.

We thought we’d show you a cocktail you can make from the comfort of your home using ingredients that you might have around the house.

Watch as Chef Case Dighero joins Good Day NWA via phone to talk Jason & Jaclyn through creating a Blackberry Jam Bramble.

You can follow Case Facebook and Instagram. Plus, you can visit his website for additional recipes.