Good Day NWA: Blockbuster Movies Head to Small Screen

The year’s two top-grossing movies in theaters are headed for the small screen. Our David Daniel has that and more as we take a look at today’s trending stories in our Hot Topics.

A california hotel aims to be a beacon of light in the darkness. The word hope, shining through the night sky in Bakersfield which is north of Los Angeles. Spelled out from empty hotel rooms inside this Marriott. Sending a message from the general manager that quote “together, we will overcome this pandemic, and our lives will return to normal”.

With major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out or taking part in challenges on social media. Enter current Golf World Number One Rory Mcilroy. He took a break from the greens to participate in the taylor made bounce challenge (#tmbouncechallenge). He was showing off his juggling and balancing skills with a club and ball and finished things off with a swing.