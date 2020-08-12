Good Day NWA: Blockbuster Teams Up with Airbnb

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses stories that are trending on social media!

Viola Davis gave herself a special present and sent her fans a strong message on her 55th birthday. The Oscar-winning actress bought the South Carolina house where she was born, located on a former slave plantation. In an Instagram post, Davis says she owns all of it and says quote “it is the birthplace of my story.” In a previous interview, Davis said there was no running water and no bathrooms — only an outhouse. But despite the poor environment, Davis says there was great joy and celebration when she was born. She ended her post with”‘may you live long enough to know why you were born’, Cherokee birth blessing.”

If you’re bummed about not traveling internationally, there may be a way for you to take to the friendly skies. The Tokyo entertainment company First Airlines, is tapping into a growing virtual reality travel market for vacationers grounded by coronavirus. Grounded travelers sit in first-class seats in a mock jetliner cabin where they are served in-flight meals and drinks, with aircraft exterior views of passing clouds and the plane taking off projected on the side, for a simulated experience. Virtual reality goggles provide further immersive tours at destinations including (as well as Italy’s cities of culture) Paris, New York, Rome & Hawaii.

The days of renting movies from Blockbuster are long gone. There’s one left … the independently owned store is in Bend, Oregon. It’s teaming up up with Airbnb for a super cool experience.For 3 nights only, residents of Deschutes County, where the store is located, can book it for an overnight sleepover like none other. Transporting you back to the 1990’s. It’s been temporarily converted into a makeshift living room with a pull-out couch, a 90’s-era chunky big screen TV and VCR, and ’90’s decor. You have all the store’s videos at your disposal. And you also get free popcorn pizza, pop and candy… all for $4 dollars a night, just a cent more than the cost of a rental. It accommodates up to 4 people, preferably from the same household, and there are social distancing rules. The manager says this is a “thank you” to the community for keeping the world’s last Blockbuster in business.

Bling bling bling! Luxury jewelry brand “Yvel” is creating what could be the world’s most expensive covid-19 face mask. The high end jeweler says a businessman living in the US is paying a whopping $1.5 million for the mask. When it’s finished, the 18-karat white gold face covering will be encrusted with 3,600 white & black diamonds.