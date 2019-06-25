Good Day NWA: Blue Wave Hearing Centers

Blue Wave Hearing Centers are celebrating 20 years in providing education, service and support to patients here in Northwest Arkansas.

Watch as Dr. Beth Muller, Dr. Megan Bruce and Madison Spence from Blue Wave Hearing Centers give us all the details on their screening process and modern advances in hearing assistance technology.

Locations of Blue Wave Hearing Centers:

22 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista, AR 72714

1501 SE Walton Blvd #119, Bentonville, AR 72712

For more information and to schedule an appointment, click here.