Good Day NWA: Bone Jour Gala

Get ready to have a tres magnifique time in Eureka Springs for an event benefitting four legged furry friends.

Watch as Fiona Richards and Diane Reder join Good Day NWA with details on this tres chic event.

The Bone Jour Gala will take place Tuesday, November 5 from 5:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. at the 1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa. Tickets are $30 in advance/ $35 at the door. The event will feature silent auction items, raffles, light food and music by Kyle Nachtigal.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Good Shepherd Humane Society which provides care for the stray, abandoned and unwanted dogs and cats of Carroll County.

