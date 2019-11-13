Good Day NWA: Book Launch for “Perfectly Hidden Depression”

Psychologist Margaret Robinson Rutherford, PhD has launched a new book which was inspired after a social media post that she made went viral.

Watch as Dr. Rutherford visits with Good Day NWA about the details of her new book and why perfectionism can mask depression. Also, there is a meet & greet book launch event happening on Saturday, November 16.

“Perfectly Hidden Depression” Book Launch Party

Saturday, November 16

5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

TheatreSquared, Fayetteville

For additional details about the book launch event, click here.