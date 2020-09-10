Good Day NWA: Boston in Fayetteville

The 124th Boston Marathon was postponed then ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But some local runners are putting those hill repeats and speed workouts during training to good use.

Watch as Good Day NWA is joined by Jennifer Kurtz who is bringing her own version of the marathon right here to Northwest Arkansas.

Boston In Fayetteville

Saturday, September 12

6:00 a.m. – Noon

Start: Rush Running | Bentonville

End: Jennifer Kurtz’s Home | Fayetteville

Refreshments Will Be Served

