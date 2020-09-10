Good Day NWA: Boston in Fayetteville

The 124th Boston Marathon was postponed then ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But some local runners are putting those hill repeats and speed workouts during training to good use.
Watch as Good Day NWA is joined by Jennifer Kurtz who is bringing her own version of the marathon right here to Northwest Arkansas.
Boston In Fayetteville
- Saturday, September 12
- 6:00 a.m. – Noon
- Start: Rush Running | Bentonville
- End: Jennifer Kurtz’s Home | Fayetteville
- Refreshments Will Be Served
Click here for additional details about this event.