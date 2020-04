We know the Covid-19 pandemic is impacting a number of our favorite local events and attractions. The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks has come up with a way for you to still enjoy a piece of nature, launching its new online plant sale!

Watch as we are joined by Megan Lankford, Horticulture Supervisor at the garden to tell us about this new online sale and how you can get your hands on some plants.

For more information on the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks and the plant sale, click here.