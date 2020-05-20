Good Day NWA: Brad Pitt Delivers Special Message for 2020 Grads

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses trending stories in “Hot Topics.”

The 2021 Oscars could be postponed. Right now, the 93rd Academy Award show is set for February 28. But, Variety reports that could all change in the wake of the Coronavirus. The Oscars had already created temporary rule changes for the show because of Covid-19. For the first time ever, movies initially made available through a streaming service can compete for Best Picture. But, only films with a previously planned theatrical release are eligible. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has yet to make a comment on the award show.

Actor Brad Pitt surprised graduates at Missouri State University with a video message. Pitt is a native of Springfield, Missouri, where the university is located. The video was posted on MSU’s Twitter feed. An Assistant Professor at the school took to Twitter on May 12 to ask Pitt for a video for the grads. She wrote there is a lot of disappointment with gradation not being what students anticipated, and asked for a message of support for the 2020 grads.

Google is once again using its home page to honor important figures in our history. Today the Google Doodle highlights the accomplishments of Israel Kamakawiwo’ole. May 20 would have been his 61st birthday. The animation features the Hawaiian singer-songwriter’s beloved rendition of “Over the Rainbow.” He is widely referred to as the “Voice of Hawaii,” and is credited for forever changing the face of Hawaiian music. Today’s pick also honors Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.