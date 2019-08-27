Good Day NWA: Brie and Pumpkin Grilled Cheese Sandwiches w/ Abby Turner

It’s fall ya’ll…Well not quite, but we’re getting you in the spirit a little early with the return of a fall favorite, pumpkin spice lattes.
Lifestyle Expert Abby Turner joins Jason & Jaclyn with a few other pumpkin hacks for you to use this autumn.
Recipe: The Brie & Pumpkin Grilled Cheese
- Sourdough Bread
- Slices of Brie Cheese
- Spread of Pumpkin (about 2 Tbsp per slice of bread)
- 1 Tsp Cinnamon
- 1 Tsp Brown Sugar
- 4 Tbsp Melted Butter
Process: The Brie & Pumpkin Grilled Cheese
- Step1 Butter the Bread on both sides
- Step 2 Make the sandwich – Place Slices of brie cheese on the bread – spread pumpkin on both sides
- Pro Tip: Sprinkle 1 Tsp of both cinnamon and brown sugar in the middle of the sandwich – it complements the brie and the pumpkin and marries them together
- Step 3 Close the sandwich and toast
For more autumn inspired recipes, Abby’s website can be found here.