Good Day NWA: Bud Light Launches 2 Bud Light Seltzer Commercials featuring Post Malone

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You don’t have to wait for the big game to catch the biggest commercials. This year, one of the biggest commercials will be from Bud Light & Bud Light Seltzer, featuring none other than Grammy-Nominated musician, Post Malone.

The best part? Bud Light issued a call to fans asking them to help decide which commercial to air during the Super Bowl this year.

Watch as Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light joins Jason & Jaclyn to take us behind the scenes of both hilarious commercials.

You can see both commercials and help decide the winner by chekcing out Bud Light Seltzer’s Twitter. #PostyStore vs #PostyBar

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss