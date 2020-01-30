Good Day NWA: Bud Light Launches 2 Bud Light Seltzer Commercials featuring Post Malone

You don’t have to wait for the big game to catch the biggest commercials. This year, one of the biggest commercials will be from Bud Light & Bud Light Seltzer, featuring none other than Grammy-Nominated musician, Post Malone.



The best part? Bud Light issued a call to fans asking them to help decide which commercial to air during the Super Bowl this year.

Watch as Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light joins Jason & Jaclyn to take us behind the scenes of both hilarious commercials.

You can see both commercials and help decide the winner by chekcing out Bud Light Seltzer’s Twitter. #PostyStore vs #PostyBar