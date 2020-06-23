Good Day NWA: “Bye Felicia!” the Game

Watch as we take a look at today’s trending stories. It’s time for Hot Topics.

Walt Disney Studios has released the trailer for the film version of the hit broadway musical ‘Hamilton.’ Tickets for the broadway production were incredibly hard to get, but fans will be soon able to enjoy the movie version from the comfort of their own homes. It’s set to premiere on Disney+ on July 3, 2020. The trailer shows a montage of scenes set to a mash-up of the show’s opening number, “Alexander Hamilton,” and “Satisfied.” The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical’s theatrical release was initially set for October 2021. ‘Hamilton’ won 11-Tony awards, including Best Musical.

And the award goes to…February!! The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards have been scheduled for February 28th. Tina Fey & Amy Poehler are still set to host. The event usually takes place in January, but a number of Hollywood’s awards ceremonies have been pushed out recently because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, which has essentially affected every level of the movie business.

Saying goodbye has never been so fun! Big G Creative is launching “Bye, Felicia! The Game.” It incorporates the pop culture phrase in a fun and fast-paced game of wild word associations. The game requires players to list as many answers as they can in 30 seconds. Topics are random and range from “foods you eat with ketchup” to “bad habits. ” When someone has an answer that doesn’t match another player everyone says “Bye, Felicia!” It’s meant for 3 to 8 players.

Ever wanted to smell like a dead head? Now’s your chance.The Grateful Dead is releasing a line of vegan deodorant. The line features scents like rose, lavender and juniper. Surviving members of the Grateful Dead created the deodorant with the band’s iconic thunderbolt on the packaging, They’re 100% natural, vegan and made with edible ingredients.

Jimmy Kimmel is taking the summer off to spend more time with his family. The show is going on a 2-week hiatus starting today and then a series of guest hosts will fill in for Kimmel. Like other talk shows, Kimmel has been continuing his show from home as he quarantined amid the Coronavirus Pandemic. He says now he wants to spend even more time with his family. Kimmel has done over 3,000 shows in almost 18 years on the job. He’s set to host the Emmy Awards on September 20, 2020.