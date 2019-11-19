Good Day NWA: Call to Cancel Cancer Telethon

KNWA and FOX24 are teaming up with The Cancer Challenge to help fight cancer!

The Cancer Challenge will be accepting donations to help those who have been impacted by the deadly disease.

Watch as Teresa Burke and Dick Trammel join Good Day NWA with details on how your involvement in the Cancer Challenge impacts lives here in Northwest Arkansas.

The telethon runs on November 19 from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Be sure to donate by calling 479-271-6042 or by texting CANCERNWA to 44321. You can also make in person donations at Cameron Smith & Associates at 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 101.

For additional information, click here.